'Get off the wheelchair and bat…': MS Dhoni's 'worn out knees' may lead to retirement after IPL 2024

As the anticipation builds for the start of the IPL 2024 season, former India batter Robin Uthappa sparked discussions about the role of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni in the side. Dhoni will return to competitive action on March 22 when CSK take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. MS Dhoni during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings,(PTI)

At 42 years old, Dhoni continues to be a vital asset for CSK, having led the franchise to five IPL titles. The seasoned campaigner showcased his leadership prowess in the previous season, guiding CSK to victory over then Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Despite his age, Dhoni's batting prowess remains formidable, with a staggering IPL career tally of 5,082 runs in 250 matches, boasting an impressive average of 38.79 and a striking rate of 135.92.

Uthappa lauded Dhoni's batting abilities, asserting that batting would never be a concern for the CSK skipper. However, Uthappa raised a pertinent concern regarding Dhoni's wicket-keeping responsibilities, citing potential challenges stemming from the wear and tear on his knees over the years.

“CSK would let him play even if he was on a wheelchair! Get off the wheelchair, bat, and then go back. But I don't think the batting is the issue for him, I don't think batting will ever be an issue for him,” said Uthappa on JioCinema.

“I think it's the wicketkeeping. The knees are getting worn out, and he loves keeping. So, because he won't be able to stand there and add value, he'll probably move on from the game than for any other reason,” Uthappa added.

Indeed, MS Dhoni's wicket-keeping prowess has been a defining aspect of his illustrious IPL career, with the veteran glovesman claiming 142 catches and being involved in 42 stumpings, making him the most successful wicket-keeper in IPL history.

Dhoni's knee surgery

Uthappa's observations about Dhoni's knee issues have some merit. Following the conclusion of the 2023 IPL season, Dhoni underwent treatment for a longstanding knee injury to ensure he attained full fitness ahead of the upcoming tournament.

Despite concerns surrounding his wicket-keeping abilities, Dhoni's commitment to the franchise remains unwavering. He joined the CSK training camp earlier this month and is set to don the gloves for another season in the tournament.

With the bat, Dhoni will be setting his sights on a new milestone – joining the elite club of players who have hit 250 or more sixes in the IPL. He is 11 sixes away from reaching the mark and will join the likes of Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, and AB de Villiers in the record books.