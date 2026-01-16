‘Get out of the way’: Steve Smith can’t believe Babar Azam’s fielding; Mark Waugh bursts into laughter

A clear miscommunication was evident during the Sydney derby when Smith and Babar were fielding—Smith at long-on and Babar at long-off. David Warner hit a straight drive down the ground, presenting a chance to stop the boundary. Both ran toward the ball, but when they neared it, hesitation struck as no clear call was made. Babar, being closer, didn’t go for the dive, while Smith seemed momentarily in disbelief at the inaction. The result: Warner and the Thunder secured a boundary. The incident highlighted the early-stage adjustment needed between the duo, emphasising the importance of communication and understanding as they continue to build chemistry on the field.

Steve Smith , fresh from leading Australia to an Ashes series win, has immediately joined the Big Bash League with the Sydney Sixers. Paired with Babar Azam at the top of the batting order, it is their first time playing together for the same team. In Friday’s match against Sydney Thunder, their on-field communication showed some early hiccups, highlighting the need to build chemistry.

Meanwhile, former Australis skipper Mark Waugh, who was doing commentary at that moment, burst into laughter when the next ball also went into the same region, and Smith made a dive to stop it while Babar came in front of him when he was throwing the ball.

"Get out of the way, Babar," Waugh said on-air, while laughing about the whole incident.

Smith powers Sixers to win with brilliant century Meanwhile, Smith led the Sydney Sixers to a sensational win over Sydney Thunder with a commanding century, scoring 100 off just 41 balls. Chasing a target of 190 set by Thunder, Smith anchored the innings brilliantly alongside Babar Azam (47 off 39 balls), ensuring the Sixers stayed ahead throughout the chase. David Warner had earlier played a match-defining innings for Thunder, scoring an unbeaten 110 off 58 balls and guiding his team to a competitive 189 for 6.

However, it was Smith’s explosive knock that proved decisive, taking the game away from Thunder. His timing, placement, and power hitting under pressure kept the scoreboard ticking and boosted the Sixers’ run rate. The Sixers reached the target with five wickets in hand and 16 balls to spare, with Smith’s century earning him the well-deserved match-winning accolade.