'Give me 6 months; I'll make Arjun Tendulkar world's greatest batter': Yograj Singh tried to prove Sachin, Yuvraj wrong

Yograj Singh, the father of Yuvraj Singh, is known for being a hard taskmaster and getting the best out of the budding cricketers. He has his own academy where he oversees the growth of youngsters who aspire to play for the country. Yograj Singh believes Arjun Tendulkar has the potential to become the world's greatest batter. While speaking on a podcast, Yograj said Sachin Tendulkar's son's talent is wasted trying to become a bowler as he has the credentials to make it big as a batter. Yograj Singh says he can turn Arjun Tendulkar into the world's greatest batter in six months. (AP)

He also said that if Arjun Tendulkar comes to him for coaching, he can turn him into the greatest batter in the world. It must be mentioned that Arjun Tendulkar trained with Yograj Singh for some days before representing Goa in the Ranji Trophy.

Yograj also revealed how he proved Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh wrong when Arjun scored a century in the Ranji Trophy for Goa. He said that both the former India cricketers see him as a bowling all-rounder when he should be considered a batting all-rounder.

"If Arjun Tendulkar comes to me now, I will make him the world's greatest batter in six months. No one knows the potential he has with the bat. He was with me for 12 days, he scored a century in the Ranji Trophy," Yograj Singh said on Taruwar Kohli's YouTube channel.

"Sachin and Yuvraj told me to take Arjun Tendulkar under my wings. He stayed here with me for 10-12 days. I thought, 'he is such a great batter. Why are you wasting him in bowling?' As a batting all-rounder, he will be fine," he added.

Arjun Tendulkar part of Mumbai Indians squad

Arjun Tendulkar is currently part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he did not get a game against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

He has so far played 17 first-class matches, scoring 532 runs and taking 37 wickets. He last represented Goa in the Vijay Trophy 2024-25 season.

In Goa's last match against Manipur, Arjun Tendulkar scored 26 runs with the bat. While with the ball, he returned with figures of 1/40.

In the IPL, he has played five matches for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 13 runs and taking three wickets.

Arjun Tendulkar has been a part of Mumbai Indians since 2021. At the IPL 2025 auction, MI bought Arjun back for INR 30 Lakh.