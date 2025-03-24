Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Give me 6 months; I'll make Arjun Tendulkar world's greatest batter': Yograj Singh tried to prove Sachin, Yuvraj wrong

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 24, 2025 04:40 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, believes he can turn Arjun Tendulkar into the world's greatest batter in just six months.

Yograj Singh, the father of Yuvraj Singh, is known for being a hard taskmaster and getting the best out of the budding cricketers. He has his own academy where he oversees the growth of youngsters who aspire to play for the country. Yograj Singh believes Arjun Tendulkar has the potential to become the world's greatest batter. While speaking on a podcast, Yograj said Sachin Tendulkar's son's talent is wasted trying to become a bowler as he has the credentials to make it big as a batter.

Yograj Singh says he can turn Arjun Tendulkar into the world's greatest batter in six months. (AP)
Yograj Singh says he can turn Arjun Tendulkar into the world's greatest batter in six months. (AP)

He also said that if Arjun Tendulkar comes to him for coaching, he can turn him into the greatest batter in the world. It must be mentioned that Arjun Tendulkar trained with Yograj Singh for some days before representing Goa in the Ranji Trophy.

Yograj also revealed how he proved Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh wrong when Arjun scored a century in the Ranji Trophy for Goa. He said that both the former India cricketers see him as a bowling all-rounder when he should be considered a batting all-rounder.

"If Arjun Tendulkar comes to me now, I will make him the world's greatest batter in six months. No one knows the potential he has with the bat. He was with me for 12 days, he scored a century in the Ranji Trophy," Yograj Singh said on Taruwar Kohli's YouTube channel.

"Sachin and Yuvraj told me to take Arjun Tendulkar under my wings. He stayed here with me for 10-12 days. I thought, 'he is such a great batter. Why are you wasting him in bowling?' As a batting all-rounder, he will be fine," he added.

Arjun Tendulkar part of Mumbai Indians squad

Arjun Tendulkar is currently part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he did not get a game against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

He has so far played 17 first-class matches, scoring 532 runs and taking 37 wickets. He last represented Goa in the Vijay Trophy 2024-25 season.

In Goa's last match against Manipur, Arjun Tendulkar scored 26 runs with the bat. While with the ball, he returned with figures of 1/40.

In the IPL, he has played five matches for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 13 runs and taking three wickets.

Arjun Tendulkar has been a part of Mumbai Indians since 2021. At the IPL 2025 auction, MI bought Arjun back for INR 30 Lakh.

Share this article
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs LSG Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs LSG Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On