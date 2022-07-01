Giving Jasprit Bumrah India captaincy can create confusion: Former England great Ashley Giles ahead of fifth Test

Former England left-arm spinner Ashley Giles feels giving Jasprit Bumrah the leadership role has the possibility of creating confusion. Calling Bumrah India's potent strike bowler, Giles said he might be in a dilemma about how to use himself during the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham starting Friday (July 1). "That's the interesting point.. Giving the captaincy to your most potent bowler and your strike bowler. And we've seen in the past that this can cause some confusion just for the bowler and captain himself. When do they bowl themself, how much do they bowl? And that's why we perhaps don't see fast bowlers captaining international teams in test matches that much particularly in recent times," Giles told ESPNCricinfo.

Bumrah will become the first pacer to lead in a Test in 36 years. It was Kapil Dev who last led India in a Test way back in 1986. The Indian selectors named Bumrah as the captain for the Birmingham Test as designated captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to Covud-19. India hadn't named a vice-captain for this Test but Bumrah was given the role in the home series against Sri Lanka.

"But clearly, the way India have used Bumrah as their vice-captain, they rate his leadership skills, they are trying to groom him in that responsibility so I think he'll be fine as he will also have some great guys around him," Giles added.

Taking on an in-form England side will be a big challenge but Bumrah is up for it.

"The taste of success feels good when there is pressure. I am always up for responsibilities and I love to be in tough challenges. As a cricketer, you always want to test yourself in deep waters. I have spoken to many cricketers. Everybody improves and keep getting better," he said on the eve of the game.

"Representing India in Tests was always a dream for me and this opportunity to lead the side is the biggest achievement of my career. I'm very happy that I've been given this opportunity. I have had immense faith in myself."In every scenario, I have trusted my instincts that have taken me to this level in cricket and I will keep doing that, going forward. Nothing changes for me, especially my role. That's what I am going to do as the captain of the side," Bumrah said.

