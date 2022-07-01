Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan reveals reaction of pacer's mother after India name him captain for England Test

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan, who is also a presenter for ICC, revealed how the pacer's mother reacted after learning her son would lead India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Egbaston, Birmingham starting Friday. Ganesan said Bumrah's mother Daljit was "very excited and ecstatic" as she has seen him grow up through thick and thins. “She’s very excited,” Ganesan told ICC. “She’s always liked to see him do well, because he loves the sport and she’s literally seen the entire journey he’s gone through to get to where he is. She was ecstatic when she found out." (India vs England Live Score, 5th Test Day 1)

Bumrah will become the first pacer after Kapil Dev to lead India in a Test match. The right-arm pacer got the honours after regular captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to a positive Covud-19 test. Ganesan said Daljit often has a lot of advice for Bumrah on how to go about things even on the cricket field.

“She had tons of tips and tricks, even though she’s never played cricket herself! Like a mother does, she told him, ‘This should be how you think, and this should be what you do'. “It was very nice to see, and she was very happy and proud of him,” she said.

Ganesan also described how Bumrah had a lot of time to absorb the news as India wanted to be doubly sure about Rohit Sharma's health.

“He hasn’t had it all in one impact, because it [the confirmation of the news] has been pretty trickled,” she said. “In the sense that we had to wait for a result from Rohit [Sharma] to find out whether or not Jasprit will be leading the side. So it was a lot of wait-and-watch, because there were (Covid-19) tests in the morning and evening, and they wanted to be entirely sure they were doing everything they could to give Rohit a fair chance to come back and play this Test.

“[Bumrah] got a lot of time to absorb and understand that this was really happening. He’s proud and definitely very happy about it. I don’t know if there is a little bit of nerves, but he’s had enough time to absorb it all,” Ganesan added.

Bumrah will have a tough job on hand straightaway. He will be leading a side minus Rohit Sharma in a match which will decide the series. India need a win or a draw to win their first series on English soil in 15 years. They lead the series 2-1. But a lot has changed since last year. Under new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England have had a terrific turnaround. They beat New Zealand 3-0 last week and will be full of confidence to dent India's chances.

