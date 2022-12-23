Home / Cricket / Glenn Maxwell's priceless reaction as Australia teammate Cameron Green becomes 2nd most expensive player in IPL history

Glenn Maxwell's priceless reaction as Australia teammate Cameron Green becomes 2nd most expensive player in IPL history

Published on Dec 23, 2022

As the news of Green hitting the jackpot in his very first appearance at IPL got viral, Australia teammate Glenn Maxwell reacted with a post on Twitter.

Australia's Cameron Green (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green got sold for a whopping 17.50 crore to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 mini-auction on Friday. Green had a base price of 2 crore which kept on increasing as he went under the hammer. Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians tussled to get him into their kitty even as the bid went past 15 crore mark. With the unbelievable bid, the 23-year-old Green became the second most expensive player in IPL history.

"Cmon Greeny!!!," posted Maxwell.

After catching their big fish, Mumbai Indians shared their thoughts on the successful bid for Green and highlighted how he could help them achieve their targets in the cricket extravaganza.

"Green is someone we’ve tracked for 2-3 years and we thought he’s exactly what we needed. He fits the right age profile for us; we’ve been looking for younger players for a few auctions," Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani was quoted as saying.

Young all-round cricketer Green has played eight T20I matches, with 61 being his highest score and strike rate of 173.75. He has also picked five wickets in the format. He had grabbed eyeballs with his power-hitting ability when Australia toured India for a T20I series just before the T20 World Cup 2022. He was the highest run-getter in the three-match series, amassing 118 runs at an impressive average of 39.33.

Meanwhile, England all-rounder Sam Curran broke all previous records as he was bought for a surreal 18.5 crore by Punjab Kings. England Test team captain Ben Stokes who had a base price of 2 crore, got sold for an incredible 16.25 crore to Chennai Super Kings.

