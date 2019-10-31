Glenn Maxwell takes a break from cricket, Australia coach Justin Langer comes out in support

cricket

In a shock move Australian all-rounder and power hitter Glenn Maxwell has announced that he will take a break from cricket. The announcement came after Australia’s 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka. The hard hitting middle order batsman had played a starring role in the first match of the series, scoring a 28-ball 62.

The sudden decision has shocked the Australian cricketing fraternity, but coach Justin Langer has come out in support of Maxwell and suggested that a lot of players are putting on a mask of enjoying the game while they are struggling within.

“Behind the mask of the great entertainer and the great talent and the great team man and everything we see publicly, a lot of these guys are human and they’re hurting a bit.

“Hopefully he’s going to be fine,” Langer was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Langer, the national team coach, further said that Maxwell will be provided full support and the support staff of the Australian national team will stay in touch with him.

“Like all injuries, we’ll work out where he’s at with it and work out when he’s going to return to play hopefully healthier and happier … than he is at the moment,” he said.

“You check in all the time. It’s very topical now, you’ve got to look after each other.

“It’s not just about win-loss and we’ve come to recognise that.

“I’m certain the support network is there. We haven’t seen too many cases of it, but there’s a lot of cases behind closed doors.

“We’ve got to show people respect and care for them. It’s not just what you see on TV. It’s what behind the mask that counts,” the former Australia opener said.

Maxwell has played 7 Tests, 110 ODIs and 61 T20Is for Australia.

