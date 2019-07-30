Global T20 League: Chris Gayle hammers majestic 47-ball ton, watch video

cricket

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 20:52 IST

West Indies’ Chris Gayle created history on Tuesday as he became the first cricketer to slam a hundred in Global T20 league in Canada. The left-handed batsman, who plays for Vancouver Knights, hammered a 47-ball hundred to help his side post a mammoth total of 276/3 against Montreal Tigers - the second highest total by any team in T20 cricket.

The batsman remained unbeaten on 122 in 54 deliveries in an innings which comprised of seven fours and 12 sixes. The batsman was helped by his opening parter who also scored 51 runs in 19 balls.

Later, South Africa batsman Rassie Van der Dussen also scored a half century as he smashed 56 runs in 26 balls. Despite the high total, Knights failed to register a win with the match being called off due to bad weather.

Speaking after his blistering knock, the batsman said that he wanted to become the first player to score a double ton in the shortest format. “I’m not feeling any sweat. It’s cool conditions. To get a hundred and to post 200 on the board, I’m happy with that. Can’t be too safe here in Toronto because it’s a good wicket, small ground as well. So, we have to start well. I wanted 200 personally, but that didn’t happen in this game. Overcast conditions, so hopefully get a good bowl in and get the two points, but it won’t be easy,” he said.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 20:49 IST