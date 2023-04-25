'Go home or just play PSL': Brook savaged over old 'I shut Indian fans' remark as nightmarish IPL 2023 continues

Harry Brook's difficult maiden season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued on Monday. The Sunrisers Hyderabad opener was out for just seven runs to Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje and SRH ended up failing to chase down a target of 145, losing by seven runs. This meant that Brook has now reached double digits just once in three innings since he scored his maiden IPL century. Brook did not have encouraging figures before he scored his maiden IPL century and his struggles have continued since then as well.(PTI)

Brook's stats before he had scored the century was not encouraging either. He fell after scoring just 13 runs in 21 balls in his debut match against the Rajasthan Royals. Then he was dismissed for three runs in the next match against Lucknow Super Giants and fell for 13 again in his third match against the Punjab Kings. Brook had played the first two innings in the middle order before opening for the first time against PBKS.

The 24-year-old Englishman seemed to have broken the shackles when he scored an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. He won the Player of the Match and his comments at the presentation ceremony drew some controversy. "There are a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say 'well done' tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up, to be honest," Brook had said.

The comment has clearly not gone down well with fans and the fact that he has failed to register a significant score after the century has made it worse. Brook ended up being panned on social media after his innings against Delhi Capitals.

Fans slam Harry Brook after another failure as SRH batter's nightmarish IPL 2023 continues

While SRH were hurt by Brook's early dismissal, it looked like they might be on course for a straightforward win as they chased a relatively low total of 145 on what was deemed as a good pitch to bat on. However, the Capitals choked them out for runs and SRH kept losing wickets at crucial intervals. They were restricted to a score of 137/6. SRH have now lost their last three games on the trot and sit second last on the table, level on last-placed DC.

