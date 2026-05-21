‘Go into a shell?’ Manish Pandey had other plans in fearless reminder of his enduring IPL value

Last night on May 20, the iconic Eden Gardens witnessed Kolkata Knight Riders put on a dominant display against five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians, as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered their sixth win of the season to stay alive in the qualification race. What is turning into one of the comeback stories of the season for the three-time IPL champions, after failing to win a single game in their first six matches, has also marked the return of veteran Manish Pandey, who remained on the sidelines before returning to the playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 3, adding much-needed depth and experience to KKR’s struggling middle order. Kolkata Knight Riders' Manish Pandey in action against Mumbai Indians in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Wednesday (HT_PRINT)

However, the seasoned campaigner, known for his memorable 94 in KKR’s title-winning IPL 2014 final against Punjab Kings, did not get many opportunities with the bat in his first four matches this season, with KKR’s top order handling most of the workload. Still, his value to the side has never been in doubt, especially considering the fielding brilliance he has displayed throughout his career. He once again reminded everyone of his quality by arguably taking one of the best catches of IPL 2026 during the recent clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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When the opportunity finally arrived with the bat, Manish grabbed it with both hands as he guided KKR to a successful 148-run chase against MI. The veteran produced a composed 45 off 33 balls on what turned out to be a surprisingly difficult batting surface and was eventually named Player of the Match.

The knock earned praise from fans and pundits alike. Former India cricketer and commentator Deep Dasgupta lauded Manish’s maturity and experience against MI, while also highlighting the all-round qualities that have helped him stay relevant in the rapidly evolving T20 format even at the age of 36.

“Manish Pandey has always had a special ability to contribute with both bat and on the field. He has batted in multiple positions, and at this stage of his career, he knows how to use his experience effectively. That is exactly what he did against Mumbai. Low-scoring games are always tense,” Dasgupta said on Star Sports’ ‘Amul Cricket Live’.

Dasgupta further explained how Manish’s 19 years of IPL experience, having played every season since the league’s inaugural edition in 2008, came into play after he walked in at a crucial moment following the early dismissal of impact player and opener Finn Allen. He highlighted how the veteran adjusted to the conditions, anchored the innings smartly, and ensured the scoreboard kept moving through calculated risks rather than reckless slogging.

“After losing early wickets in the Powerplay, he could have gone into a shell. But he didn’t. He played with positive intent, took calculated risks, hit over the infield, and was brave enough to go aerial when needed. He also played the ball late when the situation demanded. All that time spent in the nets and his overall batsmanship paid off for KKR,” Dasgupta analysed.

He further praised Manish for repaying the faith shown in him by the KKR management after returning to the side at such a crucial stage of the season and immediately making an impact in their push for a top-four finish.

“It is good to see Manish get a game and play an impactful innings. Once you have been part of the IPL for such a long period of time and teams show faith in you, you must repay that faith. Manish did that brilliantly against Mumbai,” Dasgupta added.