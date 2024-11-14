Porvorim [India], : Goa batters Kashyap Bakle and Snehal Kauthankar made history on Thursday, forming the biggest partnership of 606 runs in the history of Ranji Trophy cricket. Goa batters Bakle, Snehal register biggest partnership in Ranji Trophy history

Bakle and Snehal accomplished this feat during their side's Ranji Trophy Plate League match against Arunachal Pradesh at Porvorim.

The duo put on a partnership of 606 runs for the third wicket, outdoing the unbeaten 594-run partnership between Swapnil Gugale and Ankit Bawne for Maharashtra against Delhi back in 2016.

During their partnership, Bakle scored 300* in 269 balls, with 39 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 111.52 and Snehal scored 314* in 215 balls, with 45 fours and four sixes. He scored his runs at a strike rate of above 146.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India acknowledged their record-breaking effort on X.

"Record Alert Goa batters Kashyap Bakle & Snehal Kauthankar have registered the highest-ever partnership in #RanjiTrophy history! An unbeaten 606 runs for the 3rd wicket in the Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh."

https://x.com/BCCIdomestic/status/1856974856417677553

In the match, Arunachal Pradesh won the toss and opted to bat first. They were skittled out for 84 with Neelam Obi top-scoring with 22 in 30 balls, with five fours. Arjun Tendulkar picked a five-wicket haul, while Mohit Redkar and Keith Pinto were also impressive.

In their first innings, Goa scored 727/2 declared, with Suyash Prabhudessai scoring 73 in 64 balls, with 11 fours and a six alongside Bakle and Snehal's triple centuries. Goa gained a massive lead of 643 runs.

In the second innings, was skittled out for just 92 runs, with Nabam Abo and Nabam Hachang touching the 20-run mark. Lakshay Garg picked up a four-wicket haul as Goa won by an innings and 551 runs.

