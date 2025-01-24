'Going on for years': J&K captain unfiltered on umpiring as Iyer, Rahane get reprieve during Ranji Trophy clash

The Ranji Trophy fixture between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir has once again put the umpiring standards within domestic cricket under scanner. On Day 2 at the BKC Ground in Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer survived a caught-behind appeal despite an apparent edge through to the Jammu and Kashmir wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan. Paras Dogra, the J&K captain, feels the situation might have been different had the umpires been more attentive. Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra did not mince words as he commented on the umpiring howlers during the Ranji Trophy fixture against Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI)

The edge made a loud sound, but umpire S Ravi seemingly missed it. The incident happened in the 16th over of the innings.

The J&K captain also said that umpiring errors have been occurring for years now, and players can do nothing about them.

“This has been going on for years and there’s nothing much that we can do about it. Umpires are human after all and can make mistakes. But had they been a bit more attentive, it would have been fun. But it’s part and parcel of the game, and that’s why they got the DRS,” Dogra said, as per Sportstar.

There was another incident related to Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane as he was called back to the middle even when he had returned to the dressing room. The right-handed batter was caught down the leg side. The Umar Nazir delivery was deemed a no-ball, and after several minutes, Rahane was called back.

'Would have been good to have DRS'

The J&K captain, Paras Dogra, also feels that having a Decision-Review System (DRS) would have been good, but nothing can be done since it is not currently present.

For the uninitiated, over the last five years, the DRS has been used only for the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy.

“It would have been a good experience to have DRS here, but we can’t control it since there are 10-15 games happening simultaneously. So, it does not make any difference since everybody is going through this,” said Paras Dogra.

Talking about the Mumbai vs J&K match, the former is on top after Shardul Thakur's century in the second innings. Mumbai's lead is nearing the 200-run mark. At one stage, Mumbai were 101/7 but Shardul and Tanush Kotian led Mumbai's fightback.

“Shardul’s was one of the best innings I have seen. The ball stopped moving after a point, so that had an impact. That’s when we tried doing something different and tried out bouncers, which did not work. But Shardul played really well," said Dogra.