Google CEO uses MS Dhoni’s catchphrase as answer to Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘Sundar pic-hai’ caption

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Google CEO Sundar Pichai during India’s ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. Tendulkar took to social media to upload an image of him sitting with Pichai as they bonded over cricket. The ’Master Blaster’ used a quirky caption along with the photo and the Google CEO took the banter to a new level with his answer. Tendulkar’s post read: “Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai?”((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Kya yeh Sundar pic-hai? 😀 pic.twitter.com/vEuZKJlu6r — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 3, 2019

Pichai bowled everyone over with his answer, which read: “As Mahi bhai would say, “Bahut Badhiya”. Pleasure watching the game with you, brought back great memories, till next time.”

As Mahi bhai would say, "Bahut Badhiya"😀😀Pleasure watching the game with you, brought back great memories, till next time 🏏 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 3, 2019

‘Bahut badiya’ or very good is used by wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to motivate the bowlers from behind the stumps. Stump mics have caught Dhoni saying this multiple times during the ongoing edition of the World Cup.

Tendulkar and Pichai saw India lose their first match of the tournament against England but the ‘Men in Blue’ sealed their place in the semis after beating Bangladesh in their next clash. India are slated to face Sri Lanka in their final league match and for Kohli and company, this fixture should be an easy affair.

Also, if Australia win their match against South Africa and India win their match against Sri Lanka, Kohli and company will take on England at Edgbaston on July 11. However, if Australia are downed by South Africa and India win against Sri Lanka, India claim the top spot and will take on New Zealand in Manchester on July 9.

