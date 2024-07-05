Harare [Zimbabwe], : After Team India secured the ICC T20 World Cup title and broke an 11-year-long ICC trophy drought, the next generation of the Men in Blue, currently in Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series, opened up on their first reactions to the triumph and what this title means to their generation of players. "Got so much motivation": Indian cricket's generation next opens up on T20 WC win

The first match of the five-game series will be played on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club. The last T20I will be played on July 14 at the same venue, where all matches will be held.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with a victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7, while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah helped India restrict the Proteas to 169/8, despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

Speaking in a video by the Board of Control for Cricket in India , cricketers Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Ravi Bishnoi, collectively representing the future of Indian cricket, opened up on how they felt about this title win.

https://x.com/BCCI/status/1809127617448087745

Abhishek said that he was watching the final with his mentor and World Cup winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, and the legend got emotional while celebrating the win. He also said that the win has inspired him to win big for Team India.

"I was watching the match with one and only Yuvi Paji. Because when India won in front of him, he got really very emotional. I got a lot of inspiration from that and I also liked it a lot. Because it's our dream to win the ICC trophy and they have won a lot for India. And seeing them emotional, it was like a moment that I will never forget. Then we went out and celebrated as well. So I think this World Cup was very special. And I got so much motivation to win the World Cup for India," said Abhishek.

Shubman, the skipper of the side who was there in the squad that endured a heartbreaking loss to Australia in 2023 50-over World Cup finals, said that he witnessed the hard work put for this win from close and it was indeed special for them.

"This must be very special for all of them and very special for me. Because especially after seeing them for so long, they were working so hard for this feather in the cap," said Gill.

Riyan, who set the Indian Premier League on fire with his consistent batting performances for Rajasthan Royals at number four this year, said this win will motivate younger talent to win something big for their nation.

"It is an inspiration for all of us, all the young players that are here in the team, to win a cup, to win something that's this big in stature. I think it is going to be motivating for all of us and all the youngsters that play cricket in India," he said.

Jurel said that he "celebrated like a kid" after India's triumph.

Ruturaj said that it was special to secure such a big win from the jaws of defeat.

"It was also a great ending for obviously three legends of T20 cricket .

Pacer Tushar Deshpande said that this game served as a reminder that a game is not over untill it is truly over.

"We believe miracles can happen," he added.

Pacer Avesh Khan said, "I feel very proud that we won the trophy. We will try to do the same performance in the future."

Spinner Ravi Bishnoi also recalled watching the final alone in his room, saying, "I was in the hotel. I was alone and I was screaming all around. I was screaming in the room. After winning, oh my God!."

Earlier on Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital, Delhi, to a warm welcome from fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the players departed for Mumbai. In Mumbai, the Men in Blue had an open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The parade was an affair to remember and marvel at, as thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it.

The team went to Wankhede amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the Wankhede, they were felicitated with the prize money of ₹125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India office-bearers. Players also talked about their win, and the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

India's squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson , Dhruv Jurel , Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande.

Zimbabwe Squad for T20I Series against India: Sikandar Raza , Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Campbell Johnathan, Chatara Tendai, Jongwe Luke, Kaia Innocent, Madande Clive, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Mavuta Brandon, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Naqvi Antum, Ngarava Richard, Shumba Milton.

India's squad for 1st & 2nd T20I against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill , Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel , Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma , Harshit Rana.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.