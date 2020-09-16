‘Great things are coming ahead’: Hardik Pandya excited about comeback in IPL

cricket

Hardik Pandya has been away from cricket for a while but the Mumbai Indians all-rounder feels it is just a matter of spending some time in the middle before he starts putting the kind of performances he is known for. Hardik, along with brother Krunal, has been a part of the core that Mumbai Indians has managed to keep together for several years now.

“The way I’m hitting the ball right now, the shape I’m in, the mental space I’m in, it is just a matter of time that I go and spend some time on the ground and I think things will come out pretty well,” Pandya said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians’ official Twitter handle.

“No matter how far I go from the game, no matter how long I stay out, when I come back, it has to be worth it. I have prepared very well and I think, great things are coming ahead,” the 26-year-old flamboyant all-rounder added.

Pandya, who underwent a back surgery in London last year, made a comeback in March and was even selected for the home ODI series against South Africa, which was abandoned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pandya has been a key member of the team and his form with bat and ball will be crucial if Mumbai Indians are to challenge for a record extending fifth title.

“IPL is something that I have enjoyed a lot and I would like to make a comeback very strong and I’m just looking forward to it,” said Pandya.

He further spoke about the inevitability of injuries in a sportsperson’s life and how he has worked on his fitness.

“In my life I have realised one thing that injuries would be with me. No one wants to get injured, but I accept the fact that what I do, injuries would be a part of it.

“Injuries have always kept me going, always kept me motivated. Actually taught me how much I have to put in the hard yards and the hard work has always increased, never decreased,” said the Baroda all-rounder.

“Luckily, me and (my brother) Krunal (Pandya) had the privilege to have a gym in our house. So because of that portion, we were able to work on our fitness...,” he said.

“And I always feel that if you go one step ahead in your fitness, there are much more magical moments in your life (that) are waiting,” the right-hander emphasised.