Greatest of all time: Virat Kohli’s congratulatory message for Amitabh Bachchan after winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award wins hearts

cricket

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 14:08 IST

Team India captain Virat Kohli congratulated Amitabh Bachchan on being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award yesterday. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: ‘Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime

Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. 💐Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2019

The 77-year-old actor, who was bestowed with the honour by President Ram Nath Kovind here at Rashtrapati Bhawan, said that initially when he was announced as 2018’s honouree he was doubtful if it was an “indication” for him to sit at home.

ALSO READ: Wisden announces T20I team of decade, no MS Dhoni, Kohli not captain

“When this award was announced, a doubt arose in my mind: if this is an indication for me to sit at home and relax after working for so many years? There is some more work I have to finish and certain possibilities are coming up where I may get a chance to do some work. I just wanted some clarification on this,” Bachchan said.

The Hindi cinema veteran also thanked the Indian government, the Information & Broadcasting ministry and the jury members of the National Film Awards for naming him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient.

“God has been kind, there have been blessings of my parents, the support of the filmmakers, producers, co-actors from the industry, but I’m most indebted to the love and constant encouragement by the Indian audience. That’s the reason I’m standing here. I accept this award with utmost humility and gratitude,” he added.