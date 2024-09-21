Explore
Saturday, Sep 21, 2024
    Greece Women vs Spain Women Live Score: Match 2 of Spain Women tour of Greece, 2024 to start at 12:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 21, 2024 11:34 AM IST
    Greece Women vs Spain Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Spain Women tour of Greece, 2024. Match will start at 12:30 PM
    Greece Women vs Spain Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Spain Women tour of Greece, 2024. Match will start on 21 Sep 2024 at 12:30 PM
    Venue : Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu

    Greece Women squad -
    Crysoula Kanta, Eirini Tzanavari, Elpida Kallous, Myrto Tornarou, Nikol Dolianiti, Vasiliki Moulinou, Adamandia Makri, Dafni Vlachopoulou, Maria Syrioti, Nefeli Georgota, Ioanna Argiropoulou, Theodora Mesimeri, Angeliki Savani, Katerina Gisdaki, Mara Vervitsioti, Maria Polymeri, Polina Skordili
    Spain Women squad -
    Elspeth Fowler, Justyne Francesca Smagacz, Katerina Rachael Frost, Marisol Carrera Vivar, Amy Brown-Carrera, Andrea Davidson-Soler, Naomi Hillman-Bermejo, Payal Chilongia, Alexis Hartley, Tasbiha Mirza, Lucia Deepa Chukkapalli-Llinares, Memoona Riaz Quresh Muhammad, Samia Basharat, Uswa Syed    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 21, 2024 11:34 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Spain Women tour of Greece, 2024

    Greece Women vs Spain Women Match Details
    Match 2 of Spain Women tour of Greece, 2024 between Greece Women and Spain Women to be held at Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu at 12:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

