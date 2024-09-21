Greece Women vs Spain Women Live Score: Match 2 of Spain Women tour of Greece, 2024 to start at 12:30 PM
Match will start on 21 Sep 2024 at 12:30 PM
Venue : Marina Cricket Ground, Corfu
Greece Women squad -
Crysoula Kanta, Eirini Tzanavari, Elpida Kallous, Myrto Tornarou, Nikol Dolianiti, Vasiliki Moulinou, Adamandia Makri, Dafni Vlachopoulou, Maria Syrioti, Nefeli Georgota, Ioanna Argiropoulou, Theodora Mesimeri, Angeliki Savani, Katerina Gisdaki, Mara Vervitsioti, Maria Polymeri, Polina Skordili
Spain Women squad -
Elspeth Fowler, Justyne Francesca Smagacz, Katerina Rachael Frost, Marisol Carrera Vivar, Amy Brown-Carrera, Andrea Davidson-Soler, Naomi Hillman-Bermejo, Payal Chilongia, Alexis Hartley, Tasbiha Mirza, Lucia Deepa Chukkapalli-Llinares, Memoona Riaz Quresh Muhammad, Samia Basharat, Uswa Syed...Read More
