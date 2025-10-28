Greg Chappell drags Jagmohan Dalmiya to back damning allegations against BCCI's cover-up for Sourav Ganguly

Former Team India coach Greg Chappell has backed up Chris Broad's revelation of being pressurised to be "lenient" towards Sourav Ganguly for slow over-rate offences. It is worth mentioning that during an interview with the Telegraph, senior match referee Broad revealed that a powerful figure had offered to have the ban on the former India captain removed. Greg Chappell makes damning allegations against Sourav Ganguly and BCCI(PTI)

Chris Broad stated that he could not sanction the then-India captain after receiving a call from the higher authorities. While speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Chappell, who had a fallout with Ganguly during his tenure, revealed that the former BCCI President Jagmohan Dalmiya made an offer to him to "organise" something so that Ganguly could be made available for a tour.

Chappell stated that Dalmiya offered to have Ganguly's suspension reduced so that he could participate in a tour to Sri Lanka. However, the legendary Australian batter turned down the offer.

“Dalmiya offered to have his suspension reduced so that he could go to Sri Lanka at the start of my tenure,” Chappell said.

“I said no, I don’t want to rort the system, he has to do his time. Dalmiya seemed OK for him to miss," he added.

What is the incident all about?

It is worth noting that Ganguly was first fined by Chris Broad after the third ODI between India and Pakistan in Jamshedpur in April 2005. The Prince of Kolkata was then handed a ban for six matches for repeating the offence in the same series. The suspension was then reduced to four games after a formal appeal was lodged.

Dada was then suspended for two more matches, this time by former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd. This was Ganguly's second over-rate offence within 12 months in September of the same year.

What did Chris Broad say?

During an interview with The Telegraph, Broad spoke about India's growing influence within the ICC. The senior match referee officiated the games for more than 20 years, but his contract was not renewed last year.

“India were three, four overs down at the end of a game, so it constituted a fine,” Broad said. “I got a phone call saying, ‘be lenient, find some time because it’s India’. And it’s like, right, OK," said Broad.

“So we had to find some time, brought it down below the threshold. The very next game, exactly the same thing happened. He [Ganguly] didn’t listen to any of the hurry-ups and so I phoned and said, ‘what do you want me to do now?’ and I was told ‘just do him’. So there were politics involved, right from the start. A lot of the guys now are either politically more savvy or just keeping the head below the parapet. I don’t know," he added.