Yuvraj Singh-signed Christmas present met Stuart Broad's fury days after six sixes: 'He threw it in the bin'

Stories of Yuvraj Singh’s iconic six sixes in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 have been told and retold over the past 18 years. Yet, each retelling seems to bring a new twist. The latest revelation concerns how England pacer Stuart Broad, who bowled that unforgettable over, reacted when his father, Chris Broad, gifted him a Yuvraj-signed shirt for Christmas. Yuvraj Singh had hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in the 2007 T20 World Cup

Speaking to The Telegraph, Broad revealed that after the match, he got Yuvraj to sign an Indian jersey, which he later gave to his son as a Christmas present. However, the gesture wasn’t well received as a furious Stuart opened the gift, saw what it was, and tossed it straight into the bin.

“He didn’t appreciate my gesture after he was hit for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh. I got Yuvraj to sign an Indian shirt and gave it to him for Christmas. Apparently, he opened the present, saw it, and threw it in the bin. I think he had a bit of a sense of humour failure over that," he said.

‘You almost finished my son’s career'

Five years ago, on The Doosra podcast, Yuvraj had opened up about that jersey, saying that Chris Broad, who was the ICC match referee in that World Cup game, approached him a day after he had hit his son for six sixes and said, “You almost finished my son’s career; now you have to sign this shirt for him.”

The India legend added that he even wrote a heartfelt message on the jersey for Broad: “I remember giving my India jersey and writing a message that said, ‘I have been hit for five sixes in an over, and I know how it feels. To the future of England cricket, all the best.’ It was just some fun banter with Chris Broad at the time.”

And Stuart did turn his career around, which ultimately came to an end in July 2023. Not only did he go on to win the T20 World Cup with England in 2010, but he retired with the fifth most wickets (602 wickets in 167 matches) in Test history, and former teammate James Anderson (704) is the only fast bowler with more Test scalps than him.

Following his retirement at the end of the Ashes 2023 series at The Oval, Stuart recalled that Yuvraj's six sixes were a defining moment early in his career, and it taught him the importance of preparation, focus, and building a mental routine, lessons that ultimately shaped him into the competitor he became.

“Yeah, it was obviously a pretty tough day, what would I have been, 21, 22? I learnt a lot, I pretty much based a whole mental routine through that experience, knowing that I was left very short as an international performer. I’d rushed my preparation, I didn’t have any pre-ball routine, I didn’t have any focus. I started building my ‘warrior mode’ that I call it after that experience. Ultimately, I wish that didn’t happen. What really helped me that it was a dead rubber, so I didn’t feel like I’d knocked us out of the World Cup. But I think it steeled me up to make me the competitor I am to this day, and has driven me forward a huge amount,” Stuart had told the media.