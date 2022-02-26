'Group A is going to be the tough one': Aakash Chopra explains why MI 'won't be very happy' with new format for IPL 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday announced the new format for the 2022 edition of the tournament where the ten franchises have been divided into two virtual groups for a total of 70 league matches that will be played.

Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians have been grouped alongside Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Group A. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra called it the toughest of the two groups and also admitted that Mumbai won't be very happy with the format of playing each team in IPL 2022.

As per the new rules, each team will be playing their group members twice and the team falling in the same row from the other group, while playing the remaining four teams only once. Hence Mumbai will also play twice against Chennai Super Kings, and once against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, Aakash opined that Mumbai will be playing the tougher teams twice during the league stage and once against the relatively weaker sides.

“Mumbai will be playing against Kolkata, Rajasthan, DC, Lucknow twice. They will also play two times against CSK. They will play all the tough teams two times, but play only once against Sunrisers, RCB, Punjab and Gujarat Titans. I think they won't be very happy. Look at Hyderabad, they will be playing two times against Kolkata (from group A) and play once against Mumbai, DC, Rajasthan and Lucknow. So they will be playing the tough teams only once, so win or lose it doesn't matter much. Group A is going to be the tough one,” he said.

The former India opener also admitted that he likes the format better than the one used by the ICC during World Cup tournaments where top teams from each groups make the knockout rounds.

“It is not like that top teams from each group will make the playoffs. The top four will be decided based on the points gained from all the 14 matches that they play because every team is going to play at least once against each other. That is why I find this system better that World Cup's, although it still isn't the ideal one,” he said.

IPL 2022 will begin from March 26 onwards and will be played in Maharashtra, across four venues - three in Mumbai and one in Pune.