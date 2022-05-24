IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Rain threat looms as Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals prepare bid for final

IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs RR, Qualifier 1: After hopping around three stadiums in Mumbai and one in Pune for nearly three months, the action shifts to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where the much vaunted playoffs will take place. The first of these is one of two games that will decide the final and it is between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals. A dream of a debut season in the IPL season helped GT finish the league stage at the top of the table while RR brilliant bowling attack and their belligerent batting lineup helped them clinch second. Both teams have had their issues throughout the league stage and this game might just be about who manages to exploit the other's weaknesses the best. All this will happen only if rain, which has been looming over Kolkata throughout the day, allows a full game to happen today.

