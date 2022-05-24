IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Rain threat looms as Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals prepare bid for final
IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs RR, Qualifier 1: After hopping around three stadiums in Mumbai and one in Pune for nearly three months, the action shifts to the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where the much vaunted playoffs will take place. The first of these is one of two games that will decide the final and it is between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals. A dream of a debut season in the IPL season helped GT finish the league stage at the top of the table while RR brilliant bowling attack and their belligerent batting lineup helped them clinch second. Both teams have had their issues throughout the league stage and this game might just be about who manages to exploit the other's weaknesses the best. All this will happen only if rain, which has been looming over Kolkata throughout the day, allows a full game to happen today.
Follow all the updates here:
May 24, 2022 04:55 PM IST
IPL Qualifier 1 Live Updates: What happens in case of a washout?
Naresh Ojha, the vice-president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, has said that the drainage system at the Eden Gardens is good enough for play to begin an hour after the rains stop. But what if they never do, and there is a washout? Well, we have all the answers for you right here.
May 24, 2022 04:46 PM IST
GT vs RR Live Score: The rain situation
Kolkata experienced a brief afternoon shower today. While it is sunny in some parts of the city, more rain is forecast for the evening, with a nearly 60 per cent chance of precipitation between 6pm and 9pm. The match starts at 7.30pm. Rain interruptions have not happened thus far this season, with the league stage being held in the searing heat of the Mumbai summers and in Pune.
May 24, 2022 04:38 PM IST
GT vs RR, Qualifier 1 Live: Hello and welcome!
It wasn't quite the mad scramble that we have seen in previous season but the race for top four did go down to the final day in some ways with the fourth spot being decided only after Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians. It meant that the teams in the second stage of the tournament will be GT, RR, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. GT and RR are playing the first qualifier as they finished first and second respectively while LSG face RCB in the Eliminator tomorrow.
IPL 2022 Live Score, GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Rain threat looms over Eden Gardens
