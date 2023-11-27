Gujarat Titans director opens up on Hardik Pandya's decision to return to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024

The speculations, rumours and reports all turned true on Sunday after Mumbai Indians completed the trade for Hardik Pandya, hours after it was officially announced that Gujarat Titans had retained their captain for the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the owners of Mumbai Indians welcomed back the star all-rounder with open arms, Gujarat, in their first reaction since the big IPL trade announcement, revealed that it was Hardik's desire to return to his former franchise. Hardik Pandya has moved back to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024(IPL)

Hardik had led Gujarat to a stunning IPL title win in their maiden appearance in the league in 2022 and was the Player of the Match in the final as well for his all-round show. In the following season, they reached the final yet again, but lost to MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. In his two seasons with the Titans, where the franchise finished top of the table both the times, Hardik's leadership qualities came to fore and eventually was given the role for the Indian white-ball matches as well each time regular skipper Rohit Sharma opted for a rest.

Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, in a statement on Monday, revealed that it was Hardik's decision to return to Mumbai Indians and he wished him all the luck.

"As the first captain of Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has helped the franchise deliver two fantastic seasons that resulted in winning one TATA IPL championship and one appearance in the final. He has now expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians. We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," Solanki said.

Despite his achievements with Titans, Hardik had risen to fame during his years at Mumbai Indians, who had roped him in for just INR 10 lakhs back in 2015 when he was an uncapped player. He later became a core member of the franchise and was part of their title-winning runs in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Hardik was however shockingly released by Mumbai ahead of the 2022 mega auction, before Gujarat had roped him in as their captain.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hardik back home! It's a heartwarming reunion with our Mumbai Indians family," Nita M Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, said. "From being a young scouted talent of Mumbai Indians to now being a team India star, Hardik has come a long way and we're excited for what the future holds for him and Mumbai Indians!"

Akash Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, said: "Seeing Hardik back at Mumbai Indians makes me very happy. It is a happy homecoming. He provides great balance to any team he plays. Hardik's first stint with the MI family was hugely successful, and we hope he achieves even more success in his second stint."