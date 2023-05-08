Gujarat Titans extend lead at top, SRH stay alive: Latest IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap list

Gujarat Titans produced yet another dominant show as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs in the IPL 2023 encounter played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The win also saw Gujarat extend their lead by three points at the top as they've now moved to 16 from 11 matches. Chennai Super Kings, who are placed second, have 13 from the same number of matches. IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap list(IPL Twitter)

Meanwhile, in the second encounter of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad batters held on to their nerves and secured an exciting four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the final ball of the contest. The win also kept SRH alive in the race for play-offs as they moved to ninth on the points table.

Rajasthan remained static at fourth despite enduring fifth defeat in the last six matches but they will surely move down a bit as they find themselves levelled at 10 points with three others, with all of them having played a match less than Sanju Samson and Co.

IPL 2023 points table after RR vs SRH

There were quite a few modifications in the race for Orange Cap. Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 94 off 51 balls and now find himself in the third place among the batters with leading runs in the season. Gill has amassed 469 runs from 11 outings.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal's 18-ball 35 took him to 477 from 11 matches as he is placed second after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis, who has already breached the 500-run mark.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap contenders after RR vs SRH

Shifting our focus to the bowlers, Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami and Afghan spin wizard Rashid Khan are leading the pack with 19 scalps each. Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande also has the same number of wickets and all three have played 11 matches each.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap contenders after RR vs SRH

On Monday we'll see Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens. KKR head into the contest on the back of a win and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Punjab, on the other hand, will look to bounce back to winning ways having endured a tough six-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in the previous encounter.

