Gujarat Titans names Birla Estates as principal sponsors for IPL 2026

PTI |
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 03:05 pm IST

Gujarat Titans names Birla Estates as principal sponsors for IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans, on Thursday, named Birla Estates, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (ABREL), as the team's principal sponsor for the 2026 Indian Premier League.

Gujarat Titans names Birla Estates as principal sponsors for IPL 2026(PTI)
Gujarat Titans names Birla Estates as principal sponsors for IPL 2026(PTI)

Birla Estates replaced fantasy gaming platform Dream11, which has massively curtailed its operations after a central government act led to a blanket ban on real money gaming in August this year.

KT Jithendran, MD and CEO of Birla Estates, said: "This collaboration allows us to connect with millions of fans across India and beyond, celebrating shared values of passion, perseverance, and progress. Together, we look forward to building something truly special that resonates both on and off the field."

Colonel Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, added: "Partnering with Birla Estates not only enhances the Gujarat Titans' brand portfolio but also reflects our commitment to collaborating with iconic institutions that elevate our presence across geographies. Together, we look forward to creating unique experiences that strengthen our collective brand value and open new avenues for growth."

The financial aspects of the deal, however, were kept under wraps by both parties.

Captained by India's Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans had scripted history during the 2022 IPL by clinching the title in their debut season.

Follow Us On