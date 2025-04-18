Gujarat Titans sign Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as replacement for Glenn Phillips

Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans have roped in Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The right-handed batter has been bought for INR 75 lakh. Shanaka was previously a part of Gujarat Titans' squad in IPL 2023, where he played three matches. Gujarat Titans name Dasun Shanaka as replacement for Glenn Phillips (AFP)

In the three matches he played in IPL 2023, Shanaka scored 26 runs. He did not get a chance to show his prowess with the ball in hand.

For the uninitiated, Dasun Shanaka has scored 1456 runs in 102 T20Is for Sri Lanka, along with 33 wickets to his name in international T20s. He has also played 71 ODIs and 6 Tests for Sri Lanka.

During Gujarat Titans' IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Glenn Phillips had picked up a groin injury.

He was then ruled out of the tournament. The New Zealand all-rounder has already left India to go back home.

Gujarat Titans had earlier lost South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada after he left for home for "an important personal matter". Whether Rabada will return to India for the remainder of IPL 2025 is unclear.

Gujarat Titans have not named a replacement for Rabada so far, indicating that the franchise is hopeful of having the Proteas quick at some point in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans' performance so far

Gujarat Titans have so far won four of their six games and are placed at the second spot in the points table. The franchise will next square off against Delhi Capitals in an afternoon game on Saturday, April 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans last played against Lucknow Super Giants, and the side faced a loss as Rishabh Pant-led side chased down 181 with six wickets in hand and three balls to spare.

Sai Sudharsan and Mohammed Siraj have been the standout performers so for as the duo have led the way with the bat and ball, respectively.

Sai Sudharsan is in the second spot in the Orange Cap leaderboard with 329 runs in six matches, while Mohammed Siraj has taken 10 wickets for the franchise in as many matches.