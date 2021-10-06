'Had a chat with Virat': Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan credits four T20 stalwarts for his comeback in IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians' (MI) wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan returned to the side with an unbeaten 25-ball 50 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to help his side romp home to an eight-wicket win with a whopping 50 balls to spare on Tuesday. This innings came on the back of a string of low scores for the youngster in IPL 2021 and after the match, he explained what brought about the change.

In the first three games of the UAE leg, the Jharkhand batsman registered lowly scores of 11, 14, and 9. Post that, he was dropped for MI's next two games as captain Rohit Sharma and the management wanted to give him a break. The expectations of him have been high throughout the season after his 516-run IPL 2020 in the UAE. Hence, the franchise opted to give the southpaw a break.

ALSO READ| Ishan Kishan finds form with rapid 50 as MI crush RR to stay alive in IPL 2021

And the trick worked wonders.

On a tricky, two-paced, difficult-to-bat Sharjah strip, Kishan belted the RR bowlers all over the park. Interestingly, he played out a maiden over in the Powerplay. Yet, he produced the magic he did.

While speaking to the broadcasters during the post-match presentation, Kishan explained his thought process while batting.

“It's nice to be back opening and getting runs for the team and helping win by a big margin. Feeling really good, was much needed for our team to get momentum. It was good to field first, got a good idea of the surface. Our plan was to play as straight as possible. Just play in the V was the plan and the batsmen executed really well,” stated Kishan.

HIGHLIGHTS: ISHAN KISHAN LEADS MI'S THUMPING WIN OVER RR

When asked how he spent his short hiatus, Kishan explained:

“I feel ups and downs are a big part of any sportsman. I was also not in good shape. Most of the batters were not getting runs like previous seasons. We had great support staff. Our captain... In fact I had a chat with Virat bhai, Hardik bhai.. everyone was there to support me. I had a chat with KP (Pollard) who said you just need to keep things simple, bat the way you used to do, just watch the videos of what you did in the last season. I watched a few videos of my batting and that gave me a bit of confidence.”

The Playoffs scenario is such that MI and KKR are tied on points (12) and both have one match to go. While they would want to win, they would also want the other to lose. Addressing the situation, Kishan commented:

"There is talk of us wanting KKR to lose the next game and us winning our next game (smiles), but that is way ahead now. We just have to prepare for our next game. Need to play with the same energy today. Looking forward to doing this again in the next game."