Pakistan throw jabs on India to sell T20I series against Australia: ‘Handshake bhool gaye aap’

Pakistan cricket has chosen spectacle, symbolism and subtle provocation to set the tone for their upcoming home series against Australia. The Pakistan Cricket Board has released a slick promotional video ahead of the Pakistan-Australia T20I series, but the clip has already sparked a debate far beyond cricketing circles for what it suggests, not what it shows. Agha Salman in the Pakistan vs Australia T20I series promo video. (screengrab from X)

At face value, the promo is modern sports marketing. Shot with cinematic polish, it celebrates Pakistan’s hospitality, colour and street-level cricket culture while building hype for Australia’s return to Pakistan soil. Australian tourists are shown navigating the local streets, soaking in the atmosphere and being welcomed warmly, a narrative the PCB has consciously pushed in recent years as international cricket steadily returns to the country.

The most talked about moment of the video The most talked about moment of the video lasts a few seconds. An Australian visitor is playfully reminded, “Handshake bhool gaye aap, lagta hain padosiyo ke paas bhi ruke the” (You forgot the handshake, looks like you had an encounter with our neighbours). The line, delivered lightly, is anything but accidental. It is a clear nod to the lingering handshake controversy surrounding India-Pakistan cricket relations, where post-match handshakes have often been absent or deliberately avoided in recent encounters.

The choice to include the reference is telling. The PCB has framed it as humour, not hostility - banter rather than confrontation. Yet in an era where cricket boards are acutely aware of social-media optics, the insertion feels carefully calibrated to travel beyond Pakistan’s border and ignite conversation.