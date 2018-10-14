Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Siraj released from India’s squad, confirms BCCI

Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj have been released from the Indian squad to take part in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy. The BCCI have roped in Shubman Gill and Manish Pandey as substitutes.

Siraj and Vihari will face off against each other as Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh take on each other in the fourth quarterfinal on Monday.

Vihari made his Test debut in England in the Southampton Test and scored a half-century in his maiden appearance. Siraj, who was drafted into the Indian squad for the Test series against Windies, but could make a debut as the management preferred Shardul Thakur to replace Shami in the Hyderabad test.

After dominating the first Test and shunting away Windies in less than three days, the Indians continue to be on the rampage in Hyderabad and despite an improved performance by the visitors, they are reeling at tea on the third day.

Captain Jason Holder has been a welcome addition for them as after scoring a half-century in the first innings, he proceeded to bag a five-wicket haul. However, the Windies batting could not capitalize on this opportunity and were blown away for a relentless Umesh Yadav. At tea, the visitors were 76 for 6 and led India by only 20 runs.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 14:46 IST