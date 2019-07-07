Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Stats prove why he is still one of the best

MS Dhoni, India’s most successful captain, turns 38 on Sunday, July 7 2019. And coming to think of it, Dhoni’s birthday might be the only day in recent times when his retirement talks, slow strike rate, lack of intent, ageing body and what not will take a back seat (or so we think). For the last week or so Dhoni has been bombarded with criticism for his approach in India’s last few games in ICC World Cup 2019 but the two-time World Cup winning captain – T20 in 2007 and ODI in 2011 – has decided to brush aside all the rumours and continue plying his trade in the World Cup.

Dhoni, who is the most experienced player in India’s World Cup squad, is still considered to be an integral part of the Virat Kohli-led side. And there are valid reasons for that.

Dhoni may have past heydays as a finisher but his presence in the Indian side is still worth of gold. The role Dhoni used to perform – the one of giving the Indian innings a flying finish – has changed now. He is now the grafter, the glue between the top and lower-middle order, the sponge that absorbs everything, allowing the likes of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to go for their shots.

Strike rate therefore, should not be the only criteria to measure Dhoni.

When it comes to wicket-keeping, there is hardly anyone better going around in world cricket at the moment. Even in India’s last match against Sri Lanka, Dhoni accounted for four dismissals and currently holds the record for most number of stumpings in List A.

Here are some stats that prove Dhoni’s worth in the Indian side:

Most ODI runs

Most 50+ scores in ODIs

Most Not Outs in ODIs

Most ODI runs as skipper

Best ODI averages as skipper (min. 1000 runs)

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 10:14 IST