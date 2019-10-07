Happy Birthday Zaheer Khan: India’s 2011 World Cup hero turns 41, cricket fraternity extends wishes

cricket

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:52 IST

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan celebrates his 41st birthday today and the cricketing fraternity came together to wish the left-arm seamer. Zaheer was an important part of India’s triumphant 2011 World Cup team and was India’s best bowler for a span of 10 years. He made his debut under Sourav Ganguly and was a relentless servant of Indian cricket for close to a decade.

In a career spanning 14 years, Zaheer played 92 Tests for India, in which he bagged 311 wickets. In the ODIs he fared a little better and took 282 wickets in 200 matches.

Here is how the cricketing fraternity wished Zak:

Happy birthday my brother swing king @ImZaheer have a good one — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 7, 2019

Happy Birthday ⁦@ImZaheer⁩ Wishing you a wonderful day and the most amazing year Zak🤗 pic.twitter.com/6yloKGRxpT — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 7, 2019

Happy birthday Zak Bhai! Have a fabulous year ahead with loads of happiness and good luck. 🎉 @ImZaheer — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 7, 2019

Wishing @ImZaheer a happy birthday and a great year ahead. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2019

Happy birthday @ImZaheer paaji. 🤗 Wish you a healthy long life with loads of joy and happiness 🙌 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 7, 2019

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 11:51 IST