Monday, Oct 07, 2019

Happy Birthday Zaheer Khan: India’s 2011 World Cup hero turns 41, cricket fraternity extends wishes

In a career spanning 14 years, Zaheer played 92 Tests for India, in which he bagged 311 wickets. In the ODIs he fared a little better and took 282 wickets in 200 matches.

Zaheer celebrates his 41st birthday today
Zaheer celebrates his 41st birthday today
         

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan celebrates his 41st birthday today and the cricketing fraternity came together to wish the left-arm seamer. Zaheer was an important part of India’s triumphant 2011 World Cup team and was India’s best bowler for a span of 10 years. He made his debut under Sourav Ganguly and was a relentless servant of Indian cricket for close to a decade.

In a career spanning 14 years, Zaheer played 92 Tests for India, in which he bagged 311 wickets. In the ODIs he fared a little better and took 282 wickets in 200 matches.

ALSO READ: I ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career - Pakistan fast bowler makes bold claim

Here is how the cricketing fraternity wished Zak:

 

 

 

 

 

