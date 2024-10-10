Harbhajan, Karthik salute Ratan Tata's 'legacy', Sehwag calls him 'Ratan of Bharat' as veteran industrialist passes away

Ratan Naval Tata, the iconic former chairman of Tata Group, passed away at the age of 86, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy in Indian industry. Known for transforming the Tata Group from a traditional conglomerate into India’s largest and most globally influential business empire, Tata’s leadership spanned over two decades. Ratan Tata watches during the unveiling of the Tata Megapixel on March 6, 2012(AFP)

He passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai late on Wednesday night, where he had been in intensive care since Monday. Tata's tenure saw landmark acquisitions and business expansions that elevated the group to new heights, with the current Tata Group chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, paying tribute by calling him "a truly uncommon leader" whose impact resonated across the nation.

As the news of his passing spread, the Indian cricket fraternity also joined in mourning his loss. Several cricketers expressed their sorrow, recognising Tata as a stalwart who significantly contributed to the growth of the country.

Here's how the Indian cricketers, including Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh, as well as others in the cricket fraternity, reacted to Tata's passing:

Life in brief

Educated at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, Tata began his career working on the shop floor at various Tata Group companies after returning to India in 1962. Over time, he gained valuable experience across several of the group's firms and was appointed director in charge of the National Radio and Electronics Co. in 1971.

A decade later, Tata took over as chairman of Tata Industries, and in 1991, succeeded his uncle JRD Tata as the chairman of the Tata Group, who had led the conglomerate for over fifty years. During his tenure, Tata spearheaded a major expansion strategy, acquiring renowned British companies such as Corus, the steelmaker, and luxury car brands Jaguar and Land Rover.