Harbhajan says 'Dhoni sahab bahut bade khiladi hain par…', digs out stats which prove MSD is tarnishing his own legacy

As much as his fans hate to admit, the truth is that MS Dhoni is struggling. His wicketkeeping may still be razor-sharp, but he is no longer the same batter who once sent shivers down the opponent's spine. Dhoni, 43, is playing on shot knees, and for a team that is all over the place when devising strategies and planning team combinations. Batting lower down the order isn't ideal for him or the team, and more importantly, the fact that he isn't able to finish games – something he made a career out of – is hampering his legacy at this stage of his career. MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping is still sharp but his batting heydays are long over(AFP)

Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dhoni came out to bat at No. 9 when all doors were shut, and even though he remained unbeaten on 30 off 16 balls, Chennai Super Kings lost by 50 runs. Two days later, against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni came two slots high but was dismissed for 16 when the ship had already sailed for CSK. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 63 off 44 balls, and Ravindra Jadeja was not out on 32 off 22, but their strike-rates paint a worrisome picture for CSK.

The bigger problem, however, seems to be Dhoni. In a team that is not getting its combinations right, Harbhajan Singh reckons CSK's muddled approach with their greatest legend is hurting the franchise big time, and in doing so, presented some statistics which prove that the great MS Dhoni is no longer the force he once used to be.

"I would like to present some stats. Dhoni sahab bahut bade khiladi hain, par jab who aaye hain, match khatam ho chuka tha (Dhoni has been a great player, but by the time he came out to bat, the match was all but over). Whenever Dhoni has chased since IPL 2023 in winning causes, he has scored just 3 runs in 9 balls, without a single boundary or six. But in losing causes, Dhoni has scored 166 runs in 84 balls with 13 fours and 13 sixes. This means that Dhoni averages just 8 in matches CSK have won while in the games lost, his average is 49. Who wants to watch matches lost? And this, I think, is a major issue CSK needs to fix," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan addresses more issues plaguing CSK

"The team management needs to look at this differently. Send Dhoni up and leave him alone. Tell him to smash, because if he scores runs, then that would matter. Otherwise, there isn't much to nitpick. He still smashes them but these stats aren't materialising."

Besides Dhoni, Harbhajan weighed in on some more aspects he feels are pulling CSK down, starting with Gaikwad batting in the middle order and the absence of Devon Conway in the Playing XI. CSK have tasted more success when they've opened with Gaikwad and Conway, but with neither's role restricted, the former India spinner can't make sense of the team combination.

"Gaikwad has pushed himself down. He is such a good opener, a successful opener. CSK have always had very good openers – be it Matthew Hayden or Brendon McCullum, or Devon Conway. Which reminds me he is in the squad too but he's not playing. I can't figure out how they're making this team. They have preferred Craig Overton over Conway when they have such a good stock of Indian bowlers," Harbhajan pointed out.

"Make these guys play higher, and keep Rachin Ravindra Jadeja. Then at least, their batting would look strong. Right now, it's like when Shivam Dube gets out, it feels as if it's all over. They have no batter who at will can hit fours and sixes. Ruturaj played well but he lacked intent. Even Jadeja's innings was slow. He too couldn't strike those big shots."