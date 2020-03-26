Harbhajan Singh shares video of mob attacking policemen on duty; asks people to change attitude

cricket

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 13:47 IST

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Thursday took to Twitter to express his anger and displeasure about people continuing to flout rules and moving out of their houses despite a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Akhtar asks people to avoid junk food, lashes out at ‘internet doctors’ amid Covid-19 threat

Harbhajan shared a video of a group of people attacking policemen on his Twitter account with the message, “We have to change our f...... attitude towards police.don’t forget they are putting their life to save ours.they also have families but they r doing their duty for the nation..why can’t we all just stay at home and be sensible for once for better tomorrow. Plz be sensible”

We have to change our fucking attitude towards police.don’t forget they are putting their life to save ours.they also have families but they r doing their duty for the nation..why can’t we all just stay at home and be sensible for once for better tomorrow. Plz be sensible 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/lEXD0LJSgM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 26, 2020

ALSO READ: Coronavirus pandemic: Shahid Afridi responds after Harbhajan Singh lauds his ‘great work for humanity’

Harbhajan has been quite vocal about his support for social distancing on Twitter. Apart from writing messages himself, the off spinner has been retweeting other influencers who have been sending messages to people to stay indoors.

He had recently appreciated the efforts of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi for doing community service. Afridi had responded to Harbhajan’s message and thanked him for the kind words.