Coronavirus pandemic: Shahid Afridi responds after Harbhajan Singh lauds his ‘great work for humanity’

India cricketer Harbhajan Singh heaped praise on former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi after the latter was pictured giving away essential items to people amid coronavirus pandemic. While there was a 21-day lockdown announced in India on Tuesday, Pakistan was yet to take such a measure even as the pandemic continues to infect more people in both the countries.

Afridi earned praise from one and all after he was seen donating food, disinfectant items among others to people in his country. Harbhajan took to social media to laud Afridi and his post read: “Great work for humanity @SAfridiOfficial. May god bless us all. More power to you. Praying for world’s well-being. Nanak Naam chardikala tere bhaane sarbat da bhala.

Humanity is bigger than anything! Thank you Bhajji for your kind words. The world needs to unite, it is our collective responsibility to help the poor and needy in every way possible in the global fight against #COVID2019 https://t.co/QasLBJ9kXk — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 25, 2020

To this, Afridi replied: “Humanity is bigger than anything. Thank you Bhajji for your king words. The world needs to unite. It is our collective responsibility to help the poor and needy in every way possible in the global fight against Covid-19.”

The entire sporting calender of the world has been ruined due the pandemic, in a year when several multi-national events were scheduled to take place. All bilateral cricket series have been called off while national T20 leagues have also been hit. The start of Indian Premier League was pushed back to April 15 from March 29, however, it remains unlikely that it will start on that particular day.

Other sporting event likes Euro 2020 and Olympics 2020 have also been postponed till next year due to the massive threat posed by Covid-19.