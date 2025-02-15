Harbhajan Singh bashed for giving awkward reaction to MS Dhoni after 'I haven't talked to him in 10 years' remark

India legend Harbhajan Singh made a shocking revelation last year, when he claimed that he hasn’t spoken to former teammate MS Dhoni in over 10 years. The pair won the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup together, with Dhoni as captain. When he made his comment, Harbhajan didn’t reveal the reasons behind their alleged rift. In a viral video, Harbhajan Singh could be seen attending an event with MS Dhoni.

But it looks like they are on good terms, as seen in a video from a function which both of them attended. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Dhoni and Harbhajan coming to sit at the event. In the video, both appear to be in good spirits as Dhoni even helps Harbhajan to pull a chair, and the former spinner also had an awkward reaction.

Fans were left shocked by the video, and many took to social media to attack Harbhajan with abuse-laden statements and trolling remarks.

Here is the viral video and what fans had to say:

Harbhajan’s earlier comment came in a conversation with News18, where he said that other than on-field discussions, the pair never spoke in over a decade. The last time, both of them represented India together was in 2015. They also reunited three years later, playing some seasons for CSK together.

He said, “No, I don't speak to Dhoni. When I was playing at CSK, that's when we spoke, but otherwise, we haven't spoken. It's been 10 years and more. I have no reason; perhaps he does. I don't know what the reasons are. When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that's when we used to talk, and that, too, was restricted to the ground. After that, he did not come to my room, nor did I go to his.”

The former cricketer also claimed that he didn’t hold any grudges against Dhoni. “I don't have anything against him. If he has something to say, he can tell me. But if he did, he would have told me by now. I never tried to call him because I have a lot of passion. I only ring up those who pick up my calls. I don't have the time otherwise. I stay in touch with the ones I am friends with. A relationship is always about give and take. If I respect you, I hope you will respect me back. Or you respond to me. But if I call you once or twice but don't get a response, I will probably only meet you as much as I am needed to,” he added.

After Dhoni became captain, it was clear that his approach was to build a team for the future, and which meant preparing for the 2015 World Cup. This led to Harbhajan not fitting in the tactical template, and he would have already been 35 by then. Also after the 2011 World Cup, Harbhajan played only 10 ODIs, six T20Is and eight more Tests.