'This isn't T20, not a little party': Arshdeep warned of ruthless Champions Trophy trial, told rivals will 'test' him

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 15, 2025 06:36 AM IST

Arshdeep Singh is part of India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy and is expected to play a key role in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

Team India faced a significant setback earlier this week, with Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury. Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut earlier this month in the series against England, was picked as his replacement in the 15-member squad for the marquee tournament. Rana's inclusion makes India's pace bowling attack relatively inexperienced; Arshdeep Singh has played only nine ODIs so far, and while Mohammed Shami is a veteran pacer, he returned to Team India only last month after more than a year away from international action due to injuries.

Arshdeep Singh during the third ODI against England earlier this week. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Arshdeep Singh during the third ODI against England earlier this week. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Former England cricketer-turned-commentator David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd spoke about Bumrah's absence, while also casting doubts over Arshdeep's reliability in the fifty-over format.

“You are going to miss him (Bumrah),” Lloyd told TalkSPORT.

“You can't get away from the fact that the best bowler in the world isn't playing, then you've got a problem.”

Bumrah played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup victory last year, picking 15 wickets in 8 matches at an incredible economy rate of 4.17. He suffered back spasms during the fifth and final Test of the series against Australia in Sydney last month, which forced him out of the all-important second innings of the game, as India faced a 3-1 series defeat.

Lloyd on Arshdeep

The former England cricketer insisted that Arshdeep might find it challenging to lead the attack in ODIs, stating that it isn't similar to the T20 format, where Arshdeep is a regular.

"If you are the opposition, test him out, really get into him.

"This is not T20, this not a little party, you've got to come back and come back again, and that is something he won't be used to.

“If you are the opposition, you try and play on that, let's see what he's got,” said Lloyd.

Arshdeep has 14 wickets in nine ODIs but did perform impressively in India's final match of the series against England last week. He registered figures of 2/33 in five overs, removing both English openers – Ben Duckett and Phil Salt – to provide India with an opening as they successfully defended a 357-run target in Ahmedabad.

The Champions Trophy begins February 19, with India opening their campaign next week against Bangladesh in Dubai.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
