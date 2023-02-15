'He is a good batter but...': Harbhajan Singh drops massive statement on Rohit Sharma ahead of 2nd Test vs AUS

With Rohit Sharma leading Team India from the front in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 against visitors Australia, legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh spoke at length about the meteoric rise of the veteran Indian opener in world cricket. India's all-format captain Rohit guided the hosts to a massive win over Pat Cummins' Australia in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur.

Playing a captain's knock for the Ravindra Jadeja-starrer side, Rohit slammed his maiden Test century as captain in the first match of the four-game series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Rohit's ninth Test ton sealed India's memorable win as the hosts thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs at Nagpur.

Recalling his first meeting with Rohit on his YouTube channel, former Indian spinner Harbhajan revealed that the Mumbai batter used to seat behind his seat on the team bus."I've known Rohit Sharma for a long time now. He joined the team for the first time at the T20 World Cup in South Africa. He used to sit behind my seat on the team bus. I still remember him talking in Mumbaiya style, saying things like 'kaisa hai re tu?' and 'kaisa hai shaane?'. He is a very sweet guy," Harbhajan recalled.

One of the finest batters in world cricket, Rohit succeeded Virat Kohli as India's full-time Test captain in 2022. The veteran opener became the first Indian captain to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket on Saturday. "When I saw him, I knew that he was going to go a long way and that he would be one of the top batters in world cricket. We all know the kind of stature he has now as a batter and as a captain. He is a good batter but a ten times better person," Harbhajan added.

Impressed with Rohit's leadership style, Harbhajan also issued a huge statement about the Indian skipper. The former Indian skipper pointed out that Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Indian cricketer also hailed MS Dhoni and Rohit as two of the biggest leaders in competitive cricket.

"Rohit Sharma has been the most successful captain in the history of the IPL. There is no bigger captain than MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. He has won five trophies, which is a big achievement. Yes, he has always had a good team with him, but the manner in which he leads the team is unbelievable," Harbhajan concluded.

