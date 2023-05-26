Home / Cricket / Harbhajan fires warning to Rohit and MI about ‘unplayable’ GT star before IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

Harbhajan fires warning to Rohit and MI about ‘unplayable’ GT star before IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 26, 2023 07:37 AM IST

Harbhajan Singh, an ex-Mumbai Indians captain, has fired a warning to Rohit Sharma and Co. about a GT star before the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2.

Peaking at the right time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) are two wins away from securing their record-extending sixth crown. Despite losing seasoned campaigners due to injuries, MI lived up to expectations by reaching the business end of the elite tournament. On Wednesday, MI thrashed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 Eliminator to keep their title hopes alive.

Mumbai Indians bowler Akash Madhwal celebrates with teammate Rohit Sharma the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants batter Ravi Bishnoi(PTI)
Mumbai Indians bowler Akash Madhwal celebrates with teammate Rohit Sharma the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants batter Ravi Bishnoi(PTI)

In a battle between India's all-format captain and his white-ball deputy, Hardik Pandya, Rohit would want to make sure that defending champions Gujarat remain under the pump in the knockout tie after their impressive win over LSG at the IPL 2023 playoffs. While MI outclassed LSG by 81 runs, Hardik Pandya's GT were outplayed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first Qualifier.

ALSO READ: 'Even I have a good record in Chennai': Virender Sehwag blasts LSG over De Kock snub with 'Lucknow shot themselves' jibe

Sharing his views ahead of the blockbuster clash between MI and GT, legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh lauded Mumbai skipper Rohit for backing youngsters throughout the bittersweet season. "Rohit Sharma is a very chilled-out captain. He is a very approachable captain even for the youngsters. He never carries that ego and youngsters can reach out to him anytime. He loves spending time with uncapped players. He's someone who hasn't taken success to his head, he's very humble and shows a lot of respect to the senior players. This humility makes Rohit a great player," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

The former Mumbai Indians skipper also warned MI about veteran pacer Mohammed Shami. The senior India pacer is in pole position to win the prestigious Purple Cap for the highest wicket-taker this season. "Mohammed Shami is a bowler every team looks to have. He's a good new-ball bowler. He nails quick yorkers in the death overs. He has a brilliant seam position and becomes an unplayable bowler when there's swing," Harbhajan said.

'Rashid is a player from a different league'

The spin icon also hailed all-rounder Rashid Khan as a player from a different league. GT stars Rashid and Shami are pitted against each other in the race for the Purple Cap at the IPL 2023. Shami has picked 26 wickets while Rashid secured 25 dismissals in the ongoing season of the world's richest T20 tournament.

"Rashid Khan is a player from a different league. He's picking up wickets in heaps, he's scoring runs, he's a gun fielder, and he lead GT whenever captain Hardik wasn't available. He's done everything and excelled. GT are exceptionally lucky to have a player like Rashid in their ranks," the ex-MI star concluded.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
harbhajan singh mumbai indians ipl ipl top players mohammed shami harbhajan + 4 more
harbhajan singh mumbai indians ipl ipl top players mohammed shami harbhajan + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out