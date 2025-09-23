‘Let them shout, India will answer with…’: Harbhajan Singh shuts Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

India coasted past Pakistan in both contests that the two teams have played in this Asia Cup. India now have a seven-match winning streak against their neighbours, and the gulf only seems to be growing wider and wider in terms of the quality that is there on offer for either team. India's Tilak Varma (R) runs between the wickets as Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi watches(AFP)

While talent pool, fitness, application and many other reasons have been cited for why India are sprinting ahead of Pakistan, particularly in white-ball cricket, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that a lack of leadership and responsibility from Pakistan’s more experienced members has harmed them the most. In a sport that is won on the field, Pakistan opted to go for the dark arts and mental games without having the prerequisite quality of play to go toe-to-toe with India, and this was a big reason for how the results have gone.

“If talks were to win the game, I think they would have won,” Harbhajan said of the match on Sports Today. “But it was between bat and ball, and I think that’s where India were far, far ahead of Pakistan.”

‘If your experienced players are only shouting…’

Harbhajan was particularly critical of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, both of whom tried to chirp at India’s openers, only to see Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma look dominant en route to scoring a 105-run partnership.

“Their senior bowlers like Haris or Shaheen Shah Afridi, they went for plenty. They couldn’t get a single wicket in the first six overs. They are the most experienced players,” explained Harbhajan. “So if your experienced players are only shouting and talking, and not able to deliver with the ball or bat, you’ll see the results they are getting.”

Haris Rauf spent the second innings in Dubai taunting the Indian fans in the crowd as well as embroiled in a series of spats with Abhishek and Gill. While he took two wickets, Shaheen Afridi also tried his best to get in the openers’ heads, but was instead smacked around and conceded 40 runs while remaining wicketless at the end of his spell.

Harbhajan wasn’t bothered by what was being said on the field, saying it was irrelevant as long as India kept winning matches.

“Let them talk, we will talk with the bat and ball, and we will answer when required the best,” concluded the Indian spin bowling great.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

(Get live streaming and exclusive coverage of the Asia Cup with HT's OTT Sports 365 pack.)