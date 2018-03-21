 Harbhajan Singh’s track on Bhagat Singh gets praise from Sachin Tendulkar & others | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 21, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Harbhajan Singh’s track on Bhagat Singh gets praise from Sachin Tendulkar & others

Harbhajan Singh can be seen reciting lines in Punjabi as he recalls how Bhagat Singh had decided to not compromise but fight against the British, who then ruled over India.

cricket Updated: Mar 21, 2018 15:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Harbhajan Singh’s tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh has been appreciated by Sachin Tendulkar.
Harbhajan Singh’s tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh has been appreciated by Sachin Tendulkar.(AFP)

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has released a rendition paying tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, urging the new generation to follow the latter’s footsteps and stand up for what’s right.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri support football in Kochi cricket venue row

The track, released under the album ‘Ek Suneha Part 2’ also touches upon various other social evils plaguing Punjab. Singh can be seen reciting lines in Punjabi as he recalls how Bhagat Singh had decided to not compromise but fight against the British, who then ruled over India.

Stating that the name itself evokes a sense of pride, Singh further went on to urge the new generations to draw inspiration from the freedom fighter and not compromise on one’s self-respect and rights.

He also criticizes the ritual of recalling great men only on their birthdays and death anniversaries. “Bhagat Singh didn’t want to get printed on notes but wanted to live in the character of every youth,” he stated. He also stressed that several rivers of Punjab, are now polluted and should be immediately taken care off.

READ | Virat Kohli gets uber cool haircut ahead of 2018 Indian Premier League

A number of Singh’s former teammates congratulated him over the video, which he shared on his official Twitter handle, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Kaif and Suresh Raina.

While Tendulkar wrote: “Well done, Bhajji. A great thought and kudos to you for trying to raise awareness and bringing about a change! #BhagatSingh #NewIndia @harbhajan_singh”, speedstar RP Singh stated: “Indeed a rich tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam @harbhajan_singh Paaji. Hope we keep his values alive and create a better society. Must Share #BhagatSingh #NewIndia”.

more from cricket
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you