Harbhajan Singh’s track on Bhagat Singh gets praise from Sachin Tendulkar & others

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has released a rendition paying tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, urging the new generation to follow the latter’s footsteps and stand up for what’s right.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Chhetri support football in Kochi cricket venue row

The track, released under the album ‘Ek Suneha Part 2’ also touches upon various other social evils plaguing Punjab. Singh can be seen reciting lines in Punjabi as he recalls how Bhagat Singh had decided to not compromise but fight against the British, who then ruled over India.

IK SUNEHA part 2, is now released..need your love and support 🙏🏻🙏🏻Bhagat Singh 🇮🇳

Available with English and Hindi subtitleshttps://t.co/GYymMJaTYM — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 20, 2018

Stating that the name itself evokes a sense of pride, Singh further went on to urge the new generations to draw inspiration from the freedom fighter and not compromise on one’s self-respect and rights.

He also criticizes the ritual of recalling great men only on their birthdays and death anniversaries. “Bhagat Singh didn’t want to get printed on notes but wanted to live in the character of every youth,” he stated. He also stressed that several rivers of Punjab, are now polluted and should be immediately taken care off.

READ | Virat Kohli gets uber cool haircut ahead of 2018 Indian Premier League

A number of Singh’s former teammates congratulated him over the video, which he shared on his official Twitter handle, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Kaif and Suresh Raina.

While Tendulkar wrote: “Well done, Bhajji. A great thought and kudos to you for trying to raise awareness and bringing about a change! #BhagatSingh #NewIndia @harbhajan_singh”, speedstar RP Singh stated: “Indeed a rich tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam @harbhajan_singh Paaji. Hope we keep his values alive and create a better society. Must Share #BhagatSingh #NewIndia”.

Well done, Bhajji. A great thought and kudos to you for trying to raise awareness and bringing about a change! #BhagatSingh #NewIndia @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/F6UJbBjCz4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 20, 2018

Great Job and very well said Bhajju Pa 👌🙏 https://t.co/1cqvQGbDwd — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2018

Is video me feel hai ! A wonderful tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji from @harbhajan_singh .Isey to sunnna banta hai ! https://t.co/MotkcQ7Rp3 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 21, 2018