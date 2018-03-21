Virat Kohli gets uber cool haircut ahead of 2018 Indian Premier League

Cricketers often provide various style statements for their fans, including undergoing a makeover or sporting different hair and beard styles.

READ | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma break the internet by sporting the same t-shirt

On Tuesday, India skipper Virat Kohli revealed his new look for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League as he took to his official handle on Instagram to post a picture at a salon with celebrity stylist Hakim Aalim.

READ | Virat Kohli admits workload has started to take its toll on him

“Great cut from the style master @aalimhakim,” Kohli wrote on Twitter. The picture, that has gone viral since, has garnered quite a lot of attention on social media and might be a trendsetter for other cricketers to follow suit as well.

Great cut from the style master @AalimHakim👌 pic.twitter.com/mGiPVrjiC5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2018

Sporting new hairstyles is quite common among Indian cricketers with former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni trying out a number of them during his time.

READ | Virat Kohli fires at media again, says ‘can’t live in dreamland, praise doesn’t matter to me’

Kohli is currently enjoying his break as the Indian side took on Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy. He’ll, however, want to lead his side Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an elusive IPL victory this time around with the franchise being one of the few alongside Delhi Dardevils and Kings XI Punjab to have not lifted the silverware ever.

Kohli has been part of the RCB squad since 2008 and had hit a purple patch in 2016 when he scored a staggering 973 runs in the tournament. Overall, in 149 IPL matches so far, Kohli has scored 4418 runs at an average of 37.44 and a strike rate of 129.82.