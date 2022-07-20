Harbhajan Singh trolls Yuvraj Singh in Rohit Sharma's Instagram post, hilarious exchange rules internet

Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to share a picture with former teammate Yuvraj Singh, in which the two Indian stars can be seen in an embrace. Rohit captioned the photo, which now has nearly 900,000 likes on the platform, with “Met my long lost friend after ages,” highlighting the sweet and positive relationship shared between the two players. However, another one of their former teammates took it upon himself to use the moment as an opportunity for some good-natured banter.

Harbhajan Singh, sensing the opportunity to troll Yuvraj, left a comment which read: “Yuvraj Singh gasking”, a reference to how Yuvraj had previously revealed that he struggled with issues regarding gas in an interview.

Harbhajan’s witty comment and willingness to play along earned him a lot of raughs and funny replies of his own on the page, as fans and followers of Indian cricket who noticed the comment saw the funny side of the exchange. Harbhajan trolled Yuvraj in Rohit's Instagram post

Yuvraj himself had added a comment saying “My brothaman!” with a heart emoji, but the show was stolen by Harbhajan’s quick wit and eye for the correct moment to land the rhyming joke. Yuvraj received the joke in good spirits, as expected, replying to Harbhajan by replicating the same emoji the off-spinner had used.

It was an entertaining moment shared by the three Indian icons, all of whom have played together not only for the country, but also for the Mumbai Indians, and doubtlessly share a strong relationship with one another.

While Yuvraj and Harbhajan have retired from the sport, Sharma is going as strong as ever, and will be leading the Indian team in the 5 T20Is against the West Indies beginning later this month. Before that, Shikhar Dhawan — another former MI player — will be captaining the side in a three-match ODI seriesas in the absence of Rohit and other seniors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON