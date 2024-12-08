Harbhajan Singh's 'DSP Sahab' joke amid Mohammed Siraj-Travis Head row takes the cake: 'Giraftaar kar lena'

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh had a humorous take on the entire row involving Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head during the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test. The Indian pacer had given a fiery send-off to the Australian batter after he had smashed 140 runs on Day 2 of the Adelaide pink-ball Test. Words were exchanged between the two and after stumps on Day 2, Head claimed that he only said 'well bowled' to Siraj. Harbhajan Singh had a humorous take on the entire Mohammed Siraj-Travis Head row during the Adelaide Test. ((Screengrab/Star Sports X))

However, before the start of play on Day 3, Siraj denied Head saying "well bowled" and he accused the Australian middle-order batter of "lying". The Indian pacer appeared on the broadcast for Star Sports and it was then that he gave an interview to Harbhajan.

In the end, Harbhajan ended up giving a piece of advice to Siraj, who recently was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in his home state of Telangana.

“DSP saab, jab yeh dubara Hyderabad aayenge na toh usko thoda giraftaar kar lena (when he comes to Hyderabad to play in the IPL, try and arrest him)," Harbhajan jokingly told Siraj, prompting the latter to laugh out aloud.

“I am just joking. I wish you all the best," he added.

For the uninitiated, Travis Head plays for SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Siraj accuses Head of lying

While speaking to Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Siraj claimed that Head never said 'well bowled' to him. He also accused the Australian batter of lying and saying the wrong thing.

"I was enjoying bowling to him, it was a good battle. He batted well. At the end of the day, as a bowler when he hits you for six of your good ball, something stirs in the blood, inside you, the passion rises," said Siraj.

"I was just celebrating but his abuse can be seen on television. If you see, at the start I didn’t say a word. Later, at the press conference, he said wrong things – he claimed he said “well bowled” to me; but that’s a lie. There was no ‘well bowled’ that I could see," he added.

India went down to Australia in the Adelaide Test by ten wickets. The visitors were not able to show any fight with the bat on Day 3 and in the end, Rohit Sharma's side was bundled out for 175 in the second innings, setting a target of 19 for Australia.

Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney took just 3.2 overs to help Australia cross the line and level the five-match series.