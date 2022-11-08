'Hard to find any weakness': England's Nasser Hussain reserves ultimate praise for India star ahead of World Cup semis

Nasser Hussain has issued Jos Buttler & Co. a fresh warning ahead of England's blockbuster meeting with Rohit Sharma-led Team India in the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. Riding on Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock, the Virat Kohli-starrer side secured the top spot in Group 2 to set a date with Buttler-led England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022.

While India emerged as the group leaders, former world champions England sealed Australia's premature exit from the World Cup by finishing second in Group 2. Group 2 leaders India are scheduled to lock horns with Group 1 runners-up England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup. India's arch-rivals Pakistan will meet Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Talking about the high-voltage clashes in his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain hailed Indian middle-order batter Suryakumar, who is batting like a dream at the T20 World Cup 2022. “SKY is a freakish talent. The term ‘a 360 degree player’ can be overused, but it is true in his case. He hits balls from outside off-stump over deep square leg for six,” Hussain wrote.

Premier batter Suryakumar achieved a massive feat in India's previous outing at the T20 World Cup. The middle-order batter became the first Indian batter to smash 1,000 runs in a calendar year. The white-ball maverick also ended Mohammad Rizwan's reign by becoming the new No.1 T20I batter during the 2022 edition of the World Cup. Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 61 off 25 balls in India's 71-run win over Zimbabwe at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 32-year-old has amassed 225 runs in 5 matches at the T20 World Cup.

"He has wrists and levers that strike the ball in incredibly unusual areas. And he has power, bat speed and all the things a modern white ball player needs. It is hard to find any weakness, but his record against slow left-arm spin is the only thing that doesn't really stand out," Hussain added.

