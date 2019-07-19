‘Hard work has no substitute’: Virat Kohli trains hard ahead of West Indies tour - Watch

India skipper Virat Kohli is trying his best to remain in perfect shape during the short vacation the team has been given after the conclusion of ICC World Cup 2019. The players have been given some time off after a gruelling season that included Indian Premier League and World Cup in a span of just four months.

India are scheduled to tour West Indies in August and Kohli is making full use of the break to keep himself fit and hungry ahead of the Caribbean series. The India captain was pictured hitting it out in the gym and his post read: “Hard work has no substitute.”

Kohli and his troops suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-final of the recently-concluded World Cup and will be looking to return to winning ways against Windies.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is (two in Florida and one in Guyana), three ODIs and two Tests against Jason Holder’s troops, starting August 3. Kohli’s availability and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future will be in focus when the MSK Prasad-led national selection panel meets to pick the Indian cricket squads for next month’s tour of the West Indies.

Dhoni’s selection or omission would be an indicator of things to come in the future. India are set to play T20s, as many ODIs and two Tests in a full-fledged tour to the Caribbean islands, starting August 3. Considering next year’s T20 World Cup to be held in Australia, the selectors might opt for the young Rishabh Pant, who is seen as heir apparent to Dhoni.

Another issue that would surely be debated is the availability of Kohli, who has been on the road for a while. There is a school of thought that the skipper could be rested considering the long domestic season ahead, which begins in September, and in this scenario Rohit Sharma could be handed captaincy for the shorter formats.

However, with the two Tests being part of the ICC Test Championship, Kohli could be included in the Test squad. A similar approach could be taken for pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 15:32 IST