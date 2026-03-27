‘Hardik bhai was the first one who messaged me’: Jitesh Sharma discloses chat with Pandya after T20 World Cup snub

RCB wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma spoke about Hardik Pandya’s generosity off the field, noting that he often distributes bats to young cricketers and is always willing to give advice whenever asked. While Hardik is known for his flashy lifestyle, with high-end watches and cars, he stays grounded and humble, never letting success or attention change him. Over the years, he has been involved in a few off-field controversies, yet he continues to be one of the most popular players in the country. His teammates frequently praise his supportive nature and the way he inspires those around him. Jitesh Sharma recalled the support he received from Hardik Pandya

Hitesh praised the Pandya brothers for their generosity and support off the field. He described Hardik as exceptionally helpful and revealed that he even gifted him one without being asked. He added that Krunal Pandya is equally supportive, always ready to help whenever called upon, highlighting the pair’s commitment to guiding and uplifting others beyond their on-field roles.

"Hardik bhai is the most helpful. I haven’t seen anyone distributing so many bats to kids. Like, without speaking, he gave me a bat once without me speaking, he helps so many boys.” Krunal bhai, any time you call him, he’ll help and help a lot," Jitesh said on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast.

The RCB wicketkeeper-batter also recalled the support he received from Hardik after missing out on the T20 World Cup squad. He revealed that Hardik was the first to reach out, offering simple yet meaningful advice

“Hardik bhai was the first one who messaged me when I didn’t get into the World Cup team. He said just grow as a person as a cricketer. That’s it," he added.

“I haven’t seen someone working so hard”: Jitesh on Hardik Pandya He further praised Hardik's intelligence and work ethic, describing him as a highly smart cricketer who knows exactly what he is doing on the field. Speaking from his experience playing for Baroda, the RCB star highlighted Hardik’s disciplined routine, from rigorous swimming and yoga sessions to his relentless dedication to batting and bowling. H

"He is a very smart cricketer. I have interacted with him many times. I play for Baroda. He is a very smart cricketer and he knows what he is doing.

“Everybody knows that he is a smart human being, perhaps no one wants to accept it, I feel he follows his routine like an insane swimming pool, yoga. His batting and bowling, like him, no one works that hard. I haven’t seen someone working so hard; he is so strong," he added.