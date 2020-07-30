e-paper
Hardik Pandya blessed with 'baby boy', shares photograph

Hardik Pandya blessed with ‘baby boy’, shares photograph

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya took to Twitter and Instagram to let his fans know about the good news and also shared a photograph with the text, “We are blessed with our baby boy.” Pandya is engaged to actor Natasa Stankovic. 

cricket Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Hardik Pandya with his partner Natasa Stankovic.
Hardik Pandya with his partner Natasa Stankovic.(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
         

Pandya is engaged to actor Natasa Stankovic.  

View this post on Instagram

We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Pandya and his partner had informed their fans about her pregnancy in May with an Instagram post.

