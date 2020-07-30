Hardik Pandya blessed with ‘baby boy’, shares photograph

cricket

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:33 IST

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been blessed with a baby boy. Pandya took to Twitter and Instagram to let his fans know about the good news and also shared a photograph with the text, “We are blessed with our baby boy.” Pandya is engaged to actor Natasa Stankovic.

Pandya and his partner had informed their fans about her pregnancy in May with an Instagram post.