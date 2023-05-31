'He could be that X-factor in the WTC final': Ponting names 'valuable' miss out in bombastic India selection remark

With IPL 2023 over, the focus shift to Test cricket where world cricket is all set to welcome a new champion for the World Test Championship (WTC) title between India and Australia. Both teams have submitted their final squad to the ICC for the summit clash at The Oval which begins from June 7 onwards and India made only one minor change - replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad for Yashasvi Jaiswal in the stand-by list with the original squad remaining untouched. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting however feels that the selectors probably missed the trick in not picking a 29-year-old India star for the one-off game. Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma; Ricky Ponting

Ponting, in conversation on The ICC Review, pointing towards the absence of Hardik Pandya in the squad. The all-rounder has made a ravishing return to white-ball cricket since June last year and hence Ponting feels that he could have been a useful addition to the red-ball squad as well.

Pandya, however, hasn't been part of Test cricket since 2018 when he was sidelined from the format with back issues. The injury concern had also troubled his white-ball game as well where his role was reduced to a mere batter only. But the veteran Aussie feels that Hardik could have proven his match-winning abilities in a one-off Test match with much at stake for India.

“The other really interesting thing that I thought about the other day for India in this game is how valuable someone like Hardik Pandya could be in a one-off Test match,” Ponting said.

“I know he is on record saying that the Test match game is probably a little bit hard on his body. But for a one-off game... he's been bowling every game through this IPL and he's bowling quick.

“He could be that X-factor there just to pick in a one-off game, come in and see what he can do with bat and ball. He could be the difference between the two teams.”

Earlier this year, Hardik was directly asked about his intention on returning to Test cricket with WTC final up ahead and although he did not outright reject the idea, he rather explained that he would want to earn his spot back rather than take someone else's place.

“No. I am ethically very strong person. I haven’t done 10% to reach there. I am not even a part of 1%. So me coming there and taking someone’s place will ethically not go well. If I want to play Test cricket, I’ll go through the grind and earn my spot. Hence, for that reason I will not be available for the WTC final or future test series until I feel that I have earned my spot,” Hardik had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON