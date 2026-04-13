Hardik Pandya, dismayed after humiliation by RCB, says sternly: ‘Mumbai Indians really need to reflect’

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is not happy with the way his team has played in the last couple of games of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). A horrible day at the office for Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

On Sunday night, playing in front of their home supporters at the Wankhede Stadium, they suffered their third successive defeat of this season. Chasing 241 to win, MI could only manage 222/5. You may think they managed to get close to the target in light of an 18-run defeat, but that wasn’t the case.

Actually, they were not in the game for a very large part of the second half of their batting innings. Pandya didn’t make excuses and admitted they were not playing great cricket in their recent matches.

“I think that was always going to be catch-up. I think it's been the last couple of games as a bowling unit or even as a batting unit, we've been quite catching up to the game rather than leading the game. Really need to reflect, really need to see what best we can do and how we can get that momentum and that click which we require,” Pandya said after the defeat, their third in a row.

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In five-time champions Mumbai Indian’s defeat, Sherfane Rutherford was the only shining light. He scored 71 not out off just 31 balls with the help of one four and nine sixes. Pandya thought the Caribbean batsman could come in handy in the coming matches. “Yes, when we got Rutherford, it was always exciting for us. We always knew the kind of potential and the kind of power he has and the way he batted, it just gives us extra cushion and at the same time confidence, if we want to make some changes or we want to see what this team requires, we can definitely do it because of the way he is batting,” Pandya, who himself made a 22-ball 40, said.

There is more to cricket than just winning the toss! On Sunday, Pandya won the toss and put RCB into bat; however, the lack of execution in the bowling department nullified the advantage of having the coin luck. “To be very honest, now a lot of things need to be rethought. Definitely, it's not working. A couple of games, we have won the toss, but maybe we need to see what the other options are, as well as the batting group or bowling group that we can have. We still need to bat well, we still need to bowl well, irrespective of the toss,” he said.

The way Mumbai Indians have played since their win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their season opener, more troubles await them since they next face one of the league’s favourites Punjab Kings, undefeated so far, on Thursday. Pandya said that over the next couple of days, there will be a lot of brainstorming as to what they can do to beat PBKS. “A lot of options will be asked and thrown. We will see what we can do in the next game,” he concluded.