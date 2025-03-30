Menu Explore
Hardik Pandya fined INR 12 lakh for breaching IPL code of conduct after Mumbai Indians lose to Gujarat Titans

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 30, 2025 10:23 AM IST

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined for slow over-rate against Gujarat Titans. 

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions maintained a slow over rate during Match No.9 of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya fined for slow over rate against Gujarat Titans. (PTI)
Hardik Pandya fined for slow over rate against Gujarat Titans. (PTI)

Pandya has been fined INR 12 lakh for this offence. “As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakh," an official statement read.

Mumbai Indians lost the fixture against Gujarat Titans by 36 runs after the franchise failed to chase the target of 197.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya had missed Mumbai Indians' IPL 2025 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after he was banned for the contest owing to a slow over-rate offence in MI's last IPL 2024 fixture against Lucknow Super Giants. Mumbai Indians had lost the match against CSK by four wickets.

This is the first time in IPL 2025 that a captain has received a slow over-rate fine.

Slow over-rate rule change

Before the IPL 2025 season began, the IPL's governing council made a few changes to the playing conditions, and one rule was regarding the slow over-rate offences.

“Effective this season, a new Code of Conduct will be implemented from the TATA IPL 2025 season, introducing a demerit points system and suspension points which will remain valid for 36 months,” the BCCI said in an official release.

Before the IPL 2025 season began, Hardik Pandya had given his take on whether the slow over-rate ban should be carried over to the next season.

At a press conference organised by Mumbai Indians, Hardik said, "That is out of my control. Last year what occured is a part of the sport. What happened is that we bowled the last over 2-2.5 minutes late."

"At that time, I was not aware of the consequences. It was unfortunate but rules say it so I have to go with the process. Whether the penalty should continue in the next season or not, it is on the higher authorities," he added.

Speaking of the Mumbai Indians, the team is currently placed in the ninth spot in the standings with 0 points. The franchise will next square off against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, March 31.

News / Cricket News / Hardik Pandya fined INR 12 lakh for breaching IPL code of conduct after Mumbai Indians lose to Gujarat Titans
